Lacey Evans will start destroying the WWE women’s division next Friday

We’re several weeks into the re-re-re-introduction of Lacey Evans on SmackDown (and I may be forgetting a “re” prefix or two there).

The latest tease for her comeback as a badass reconnecting to her U.S. Marine Corps roots aired on the Dec. 23 episode. It featured Evans taking part in a military training exercise in an outdoor fight pit, complete with the obligatory Jose Aldo-esque Superman punch off the cage.

It closes by telling us Lacey will be on next week’s loaded episode, and looking to carry out her mission... “to destroy every woman in WWE”

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of reaction she gets. An already polarizing figure made herself the star of the internet for 24 hours or so earlier this week when she shared a bad take on autism and ADHD.

But it’s not entirely clear from these videos (which double as promotion for the U.S. Armed Forces) what reaction WWE wants her to get. They flip-flopped during her last rollout, and “Marine who’s coming to take out everyone” is the kind of character that might play differently to different audiences.

We’ll see how it plays in Tampa next Friday. Evans’ return joins a loaded card for the only remaining live broadcast WWE has planned for 2022: