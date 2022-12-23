Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi out at Survivor Series: War Games, and then took her out for a number of weeks in a backstage jumping not long after. That left her without a challenger for her SmackDown women’s championship. You know what that means in today’s WWE!

That’s right! Another multi-woman match!

In this case it was a Gauntlet match on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Here’s the order of entrants:

Emma Xia Li Tegan Nox Raquel Rodriguez Liv Morgan Sonya Deville Shayna Baszler

And the order of eliminations (and who eliminated them):

Emma (Li) Tegan Nox (Li) Xia Li (Rodriguez) Liv Morgan (Rodriguez) Sonya Deville (Rodriguez) Shayna Baszler (Rodriguez)

Baszler was thrown in as a late swerve, but she was hit with a surprise roll up and pinned anyway.

#SmackDown Women's Champion @RondaRousey tried to cheat the system but it backfired! @RaquelWWE has earned a title shot NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/B5ndtchp2p — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2022

This won’t be the first time Rodriguez has flirted with taking the title from Rousey, as she challenged for it shortly after her main roster call up back in May. She’s been in and out of the tag team division since then but it’s always been clear the powers that be have seen bigger and better things in her future.

Could that mean winning the championship from Rousey next week?

Stay tuned.