WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 23, 2022) with a taped show (spoilers available here) emanating from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, featuring the latest build towards next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Elsewhere on the card: There is a number one contenders gauntlet match featuring Tegan Nox, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Emma, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville, The Usos defend the undisputed WWE tag team titles against Hit Row, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 23