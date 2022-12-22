With hints of Chelsea Green returning to WWE growing clearer, the natural rumor gossip is aflutter if Matt Cardona will join his wife to return as well. Cardona has leaned into the chatter and even stated he wants to return to WWE at some point. The question becomes when. January seems out of the picture with a busy slate of title fights in Impact and the NWA.

During Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona was informed that the Major Players will be receiving a title shot for the Impact World Tag Team Championship at the Hard to Kill PPV on January 13.

Cardona and Brian Myers were ready to knock on head honcho Scott D’Amore’s door when Heath and Rhino barged over. The Major Players wanted a shot at newly crowned champions Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. Heath and Rhino wanted a rematch as former champs. The Motor City Machine Guns surprised both teams by exiting D’Amore’s office. MCMG was in a giving mood and handed a title shot to each squad. The catch was that it would be at the same time along with Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin for a four-way clash at the PPV.

I think it is safe to cross the first half of January off the list for a surprise return to WWE for Cardona. But, what about the Royal Rumble on January 28? The match concept is perfect for surprise returns. Never say never, but that date seems unlikely due to obligations with the NWA.

Matt Cardona is advertised to appear on the NWA’s first live edition of their weekly Powerrr program on January 31. Cardona will be partaking in a contract signing to wrestle Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. No date has been mentioned yet for when that bout will take place.

TODAY @ NOON: https://t.co/Xvf0DNb0Yx! @TheMattCardona says he is the real NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champ. Even after Hard Times 3’s triple threat saw @PlanetTyrus crowned winner Matt proclaimed: I’ve never been pinned to lose the 10 lbs of Gold! The match will be made official! pic.twitter.com/Rl9WXYbmJh — NWA (@nwa) December 9, 2022

Cardona considers himself to be the true NWA champion after relinquishing the title due to injury. He had his chance to regain gold in a three-way against Trevor Murdoch and Tyrus at Hard Times 3. Tyrus emerged victorious as the new champ after pinning Murdoch. Since Cardona wasn’t pinned, he has been granted another opportunity in singles action.

And let’s not forget the ultra prestigious Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship. Cardona is scheduled to compete in a four-man tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder when the Jericho Cruise sets sail on February 2 to February 6.

On top of that action, Cardona’s schedule also includes touring on the indies.

Cardona could probably make room for WWE by dropping the Jericho Cruise and indie obligations, however, an Impact PPV and an NWA world title fight may be a different story. Impact and the NWA could keep Cardona tied up for the early part of 2023.

If Cardona returns to WWE, when do you think the time would be right?