WWE tries to convince you that Ronda Rousey had a great year

With the end of 2022 fast approaching, WWE is looking back at some of its greatest moments of the year. To that end, they’ve put together a Top 10 list of Ronda Rousey’s best moments of 2022.

Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Returns at Royal Rumble

9. Pays off her fine

8. Ruins Emma’s return

7. Breaks Raquel Rodriguez’s arm

6. Gets arrested

5. Beats Sonya Deville with one hand

4. Attacks Drew Gulak

3. Punishes Adam Pearce

2. Wins Royal Rumble match

1. Wins SmackDown women’s title

Rousey returned to WWE this year in January, and her performance in the ring has been noticeably worse than it was during her previous run from 2018 to 2019. You can tell WWE is stretching to fill out a Top 10 list when they have to include two entries from the Royal Rumble match, and one entry for beating up a jobber like Gulak.

To be fair, though, it’s probably difficult to come up with such a list for most wrestlers in WWE. I would certainly need to sit down and do a bunch of research to try coming up with 10 great Drew McIntyre moments of 2022, for example, and he’s one of the top stars in the promotion.

The lack of upper card depth on the SmackDown women’s roster in 2022 is also exposed by this list, as there aren’t any top stars featured opposite Rousey in the above entries aside from Charlotte Flair. This is also related to the fact that Rousey’s multi-PPV feud with Liv Morgan was a dud.

But I’m just one blogger with one opinion on the matter, and you may feel differently. Does WWE’s Top 10 list change the way you evaluate Ronda Rousey’s year in WWE, Cagesiders?