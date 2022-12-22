Shawn Michaels says he will never wrestle again

Shawn Michaels spends his time these days as WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, but he’ll always be best known as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time.

Given that the year 2022 included Ric Flair’s Last Match, the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, and Steve Austin’s first match in nearly 20 years, some pro wrestling fans have wondered if HBK might also get back in the ring one last time, perhaps to remove the stench of coming out of retirement in 2018 for a big Saudi payday and a very bad tag team match. There have been rumors this year of HBK being asked to consider matches with stars like AJ Styles and Kevin Owens, but nothing ever came of it.

While speaking with Dennis Cox and Chris Lea of Culture State, Michaels reiterated that the final match of his pro wrestling career is already in the history books:

“I’ve had that final match...father time waits on no man. I’m good. I’m unbelievably happy with my career, and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish.”

Michaels currently has a high paying gig as the head honcho of NXT, so he definitely has more important responsibilities to deal with today that make it less likely he will lace up the boots one more time. With his best friend Triple H now running the show on the WWE main roster, HBK’s job security in this role seems extremely high.

However, it’s worth remembering that Michaels once said his comeback match in Saudi Arabia doesn’t count, so he can always try to explain away the contradiction if he ever does decide to get back in the ring for one more match.

