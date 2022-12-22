Ever since Triple H became head of WWE creative in July, he’s been bringing back many wrestlers who were released by Vince McMahon over the last couple of years. The list of returns includes names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Tegan Nox, and Bronson Reed.

With that context in mind, Chelsea Green’s name has been getting a lot of attention on the pro wrestling rumor mill over the last couple of months, with some outlets saying that her return to WWE is a done deal. That’s why many fans raised a curious eyebrow when she recently shut down her OnlyFans account. It’s easy to interpret Green’s decision as a sign that she is indeed heading back to WWE, especially after NXT wrestler Mandy Rose was just fired by WWE for posting risqué material on her FanTime page.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, Green is returning to the main roster and that is in fact why she shut down her OnlyFans account:

“[Mandy Rose] had the best of both worlds, because if she was on the main roster, she wouldn’t even be allowed to have this account to begin with. Chelsea Green just dropped her account because she’s coming on the main roster. But because [Mandy] was in NXT, the rules are different. They don’t really crack down on it with NXT, but she pushed the boundaries to the point where they had to fire her.”

The question remains, if Green really is on her way back to WWE, does that mean Matt Cardona is coming with her?