The Dec. 20 NXT represented the start of a new era, WWE told us. There was plenty of buzz about new Women’s champion Roxanne Perez (and attention still being paid to the firing of previous champ Mandy Rose), but it was also a pre-taped show during the week before Christmas?

With that mixed bag of circumstances, it’s not terribly surprising the show got mixed results in the ratings report.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode had an audience of 705,000. That’s almost 6% better than the week before, and the best viewership number since Oct. 25’s Halloween Havoc fallout episode.

This Tuesday’s show was down among 18-49 year olds, however. The .15 was nearly 12% off last week’s number. It landed NXT in 21st place among cable originals on the night. Competition included both the NBA and college football Bowl games. ESPN’s primetime broadcast of the latter — Toledo’s two point victory over Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl — and TNT’s late basketball game — Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets — were the top rated cable shows with .35 ratings in the demo.

While you wonder how another not live episode will do the week after Christmas, here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

