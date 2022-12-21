On Monday (Dec. 19), NXT wrestler Edris Enofé tweeted about the new chest tattoo he was about to get. Enofé, who debuted for WWE a little more than a year ago and currently teams with Malik Blade on Tuesday nights, demonstrated some serious loyalty and a tremendous amount of self-confidence by getting the company’s logo inked onto his torso.

NEW CHEST TAT‼️ One thing about me is, I’m dedicated to this brand @WWE , Now, Then, Forever #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AyNpfkf0GV — EDRIS 3.0 (Future Face of NXT) (@Edris_Enofe) December 19, 2022

Before revealing the final product, the US Navy veteran seemed to be saying he was second guessing his decision...

ngl, i kinda regret it now — EDRIS 3.0 (Future Face of NXT) (@Edris_Enofe) December 20, 2022

But in an interview with USA Network after his social media posts about the new tat went viral, he clarified:

“When I said I regretted it, I regretted not getting it sooner.”

He also said he’s getting the NXT logo on his neck for his next birthday.

It’s definitely a choice. The WWE has been a dream for the wrestler from Inglewood, California since he was four years old. Edris isn’t worried about the possibility that dream won’t last forever, telling USA:

“I never had a Plan B in my life.”

As for those clowning him for getting a corporation’s brand put on his body, Enofé points out that he’s not the only wrestler to do, reminding us of a pretty famous example who never caught much flak for his decision:

There’s nothing wrong with getting branded tattoos!!

I get a @WWE Tattoo and y’all wanna clown me..

Others get a Pepsi tattoo and y’all don’t say nothing.. okay — EDRIS 3.0 (Future Face of NXT) (@Edris_Enofe) December 21, 2022

We won’t see it on television until NXT returns to live shows in a couple weeks (Jan. 3, to be exact), but Enofé offered a peak on Twitter.

Whatever you think of him getting it done, looks like Edris’ artist did good work. And to whatever extent a wrestler’s job is to get people to pay attention to them and the promotion they wrestle for, it’s good work by Enofé, too.

We’ll see if he actually does end up regretting it down the line.