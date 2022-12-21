When the names Bret Hart & Goldberg come up, these days a lot of wrestling fans only think of Bret’s ongoing quest to use every interview to remind the world he blames Bill G. for ending his career. But before that happened, they also gave us this bit of pro wrestling...

Grayson Waller is preparing to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT championship at “New Year’s Evil” on Jan. 10. Dealing with another former football player who’s skyrocketed to success in the ring and likes to throw spears around, the brash young Australian took a page from the Hitman’s book last night on NXT.

Doing Bret Hart tribute spots isn’t necessarily a heel move these days, though — ask FTR, and that friend of theirs who, before he left wrestling again, was getting big pops incorporating sequences from Bret matches into his own. So Waller took aim at another beloved icon, former enemy of Hart’s, and his boss, in a post-show tweet.

That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rMfN6d8iq1 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 21, 2022

Let us know what you think of Bron & Grayson making like Bill & Bret — right after you check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:

Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes

Grayson Waller doesn’t want to wait

The Don gets his opportunity

Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark

Wendy Choo blindsides Cora Jade

Kiana James Enterprises grows its portfolio

Chance & Carter vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Nile & Paxley- NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat

It’s Oro Mensah’s time to shine

Roxanne Perez sits down with Booker T

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes see themselves at the top

The New Day recite Christmas list to Pretty Deadly

The Schism’s existential family fun

Wes Lee isn’t looking over his shoulder

Isla Dawn attacks Alba Fyre

Chase U’s Secret Santa

Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez

The New Day vs Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen- NXT Tag Team Title Match

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter stay on top (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Dec. 20 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.