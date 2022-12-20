No tag team title changes on NXT this week

This week’s episode of NXT TV was largely built around two tag team title matches, and with a surprise championship change last week eyes were open for the potential for another this week.

It was not to be.

In the first match, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance survived a triple threat match when Carter managed to roll through an Ivy Nile submission and get her shoulders down enough to count the pinfall in her team’s favor. It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough to win.

Toxic Attraction was the other team involved, who were on the outside and not part of the finish.

Later in the evening, The New Day put their straps on the line against Briggs & Jensen, who earned their shot after, I kid you not, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance last week. It did not help them win this week, as they put up a solid fight but ultimately fell short.

Commentary made sure to put over just how loaded the tag division is, though, and “that was awesome” chants rang out after the fact.

