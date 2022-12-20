Last week's television numbers were not kind to Raw.

It wasn't clear why exactly the Dec. 12 episode hit some historic lows. So I reckon we can write it off as a bit of anomaly, especially since the Dec. 19 show bounced right back.

Last night's edition of Raw was watched by an average hourly audience of 1,705,000. That’s the best that number’s been since Oct. 17.

Ratings among 18-49 year olds also fell to an hourly average of .43, with only NFL-related programming ahead of it on all of television. And last night's game aired on broadcast (ABC) and two cable (ESPN and ESPN2) channels! The 16 million who watched the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams were a much bigger audience than Monday Night Football had the week prior, making the Dec. 12 numbers even more head-scratching.

A show-long angle did seem to help with the hourly holds, too:

Hour One: 1.78 million / .44

Hour Two: 1.77 million / .44

Hour Three: 1.57 million / .40

Next week is a clip show, so this is a one-week streak. But WWE and USA will take it.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily