An interestingly timed quote from Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is on record several times over praising Bray Wyatt and the work they did together in WWE a couple years ago.

But with Wyatt back in the company fold, and signs continuing to point to there still being ties between the Bray and Alexa characters. The latest came on the Dec. 19 Raw, where Bliss recapped some of her history with Wyatt (some of which she revised, because anyone who watched the much reviled opening match from night two of WrestleMania 37 can tell you it wasn’t as simple as “Bray abandoned Alexa”), then attacked Women’s champion Bianca Belair after Wyatt’s moth symbol flashed on a screen behind her.

Which is why it makes me go “hmmm?” that Bliss is doing interviews with WWE partners like BT Sport where she’s going even further to praise Wyatt as a “creative genius”, and touting their run together was “the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career. The most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my life.”

WWE’s slow playing this aspect of the Wyatt return story, just like they are all aspects of the Wyatt return story. It’s clearly happening, though. It may not work any better for a lot of the audience than their last run, but at least Bliss will be happy.