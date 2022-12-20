Ever since we learned that WWE released former NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose for the more risqué content she was posting to her FanTime subscription site, claims have circulated through the rumor mill about how much money Rose was making from her sexy side hustle.

Whether it’s true that Mandy (real name Amanda Saccomanno) made more from the web than she did from her WWE contract or not, it seems that getting fired was very good for mandyrosesacs.com’s business.

Mandy’s agent — Malki Kawa of First Round Management, an agency whose other clients include Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, and Valerie “Lola Vice” Loureda, among others — told TMZ she’s made $500,000 in FanTime subscriptions since WWE cut her loose last Wednesday.

In fact, Kawa predicts Rose will be the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas.

The price of Mandy’s site has gone up since her Dec. 14 release. It’s currently set at $30 per month, which indicates she’s sold somewhere in the neighborhood of 20K subscriptions in the last six days. That pace won’t continue forever, and not everyone signing up now will turn into a long-time subscriber. But still...

Reports are WWE didn’t give Mandy a chance to pull the content they and/or their sponsors & partners didn’t like before terminating her. But if Kawa’s numbers are right, it’s hard to imagine she would have even if they had.