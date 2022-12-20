Andre Chase made his Raw debut, kind of

NXT switched back to being more of a developmental brand late last year, rebranding itself as “NXT 2.0” and introducing a lot of new names and faces while doing away with the indie look and feel it had previously. The idea was to find the next star who could headline WrestleMania one day, with a more streamlined process for calling wrestlers up to the main roster.

We’re starting to see more and more names from that group working on main roster shows like Main Event, and even get some time on Monday Night Raw. Such was the case this week with one of the more entertaining — if a bit niche — acts in NXT.

Andre Chase.

Chase U doesn’t get a ton of television time, and there’s only so much you can do with such a gimmick, but Chase has made the most of being an angry teacher who often snaps at his students while imparting lessons and rarely winning matches. He’s mostly been there to help get others over, like Thea Hail and, of late, Duke Hudson.

It only makes sense, then, that his kind of debut this week came in the form of a backstage segment where he was just getting the trash beat out of him by The Bloodline:

There was a teachable moment there, but they never went back to poor Chase, who will surely have something to say about it soon on NXT. That’s assuming he stays there for much longer, of course.

I, for one, am fully board with Chase U on the main roster.

