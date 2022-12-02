Ricochet wins the SmackDown World Cup

After everything that went down on Friday Night SmackDown last week, what happened on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown should probably come as no surprise.

Indeed, Ricochet, after scoring an impressive win over Braun Strowman seven days ago and firmly establishing an issue with Imperium, defeated Santos Escobar to win the SmackDown World Cup. That sets him up for a date with GUNTHER and an Intercontinental championship match.

Escobar, who got here with wins over Shinsuke Nakamura and BUTCH, fought valiantly and looked every bit like he could win, despite all of Legado del Fantasma being sent to the back to make it a fair fight. As Michael Cole put it after, “it is a shame that we had to have a loser in this match.”

Indeed, sir.

WWE played fireworks behind him as Ricochet held the trophy up above his head. That’s when GUNTHER showed up for a staredown and Cole announced the title match will take place in two weeks in Chicago.

See you then!