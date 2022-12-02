Tegan Nox returns to WWE on SmackDown

Damage CTRL made their way to Friday Night SmackDown this week to cut it up about their loss at Survivor Series in their War Games match, and were interrupted by Liv Morgan, who decided a 1v3 was a fair fight. So she charged at Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, getting right into it with all of them.

As it turned out, she had a surprise ally.

None other than Tegan Nox made her return to WWE to help assist her.

It’s been rumored for well over a month now that Nox could be making her return to the company, as Triple H has had interest in bringing “several women” who formerly worked for the company. She was initially released back in late 2021 in what was chalked up to “budget cuts.” She felt at the time that it wasn’t about that at all, but rather a new direction the promotion was going in with regards to its women’s division.

It seems the direction has changed once more.

Good for her. And us.

