Kofi Kingston becomes the first to declare for 2023 Royal Rumble match

Folks, it’s that time of year once again.

Royal Rumble season!

It’s starting early this year — before we even hit the new year, actually — on account of the fact that WWE will not hold a pay-per-view (PPV) event between now and the Royal Rumble show scheduled for Sat., Jan. 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. There will, as has become the norm, be two Royal Rumble matches, one for the men and one for the women.

We now have our first official entrant in either match.

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kofi Kingston officially declared for the men’s match. As of this writing, he’s the only wrestler to be in either match.

Sadly, he would go on to lose to Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER later in the same show but who even cares! He’s got a much bigger match to look forward to.