Before WWE fans were going, “Damn, Logan Paul is legit!” another celebrity-turned-Superstar was blowing our minds. Now, there’s talk the company has big plans for the return of that celebrity-turned-Superstar on the road to, and at, WrestleMania 39.

Kazeem Famuyide, a former member of the WWE creative team who currently talks wrestling with David Shoemaker & others on The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show, says there’s a rumor going around WWE about a stadium show in Puerto Rico prior to next April’s ‘Mania. It would presumably be a PPV premium live event, with the headliner being Bad Bunny teaming with Rey Mysterio to take on Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio.

That match would then set-up a singles showdown between Bunny & Dom-Dom at SoFi Stadium on April 1 or 2, 2023.

In addition to delivering much-praised performances in the ring at WrestleMania 37 and this year’s Royal Rumble, Grammy winner Bad Bunny was just named Spotify’s most-streamed artist for the third year in a row. So even if Triple H hadn’t again hyped him up at the Clash at the Castle press conference, we know WWE would obviously want to continue doing business with the Puerto Rican star whenever the lifelong wrestling fan can fit them into his busy schedule.

Bunny would appear to have an opening in that schedule next spring. His current world tour wraps up in the middle of this month, and there’s been no word on when his Spider-Man Universe movie El Muerto is set to start filming (Sony Pictures has it on their schedule for a Jan. 2024 release, so it will probably be soon... but training at the Performance Center probably counts as prep for playing a mystically powered luchador). Famuyide’s report also lines up with hints from WWE’s co-CEOs they’ll be doing more PLEs outside the continental United States in the future. And the Chief Content Officer all but saying one of those would be in PR at the post-Survivor Series presser.

As for The Judgement Day/Mysterios storyline, Bunny’s past association with Priest provides a few potential explanations for why he’d want to get involved in this family feud. His eventual return could also explain why WWE’s made a point to keep the Mysterios beef alive even after Rey was moved to SmackDown to get away from his son & Dominik’s new “Mami”.

Personally, I think a singles match between Rey & Dom makes more sense as the culmination of that angle. But if you can get a star of Bad Bunny’s magnitude for WrestleMania, you do it. And perhaps a father vs. son match comes after that — mask vs. hair in/at Hell in a Cell, maybe?

Anyway... think we’ll see Rhea Ripley powerbomb one of the biggest music stars in the world?