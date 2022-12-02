WWE said to have an idea for The Rock at Royal Rumble... if they can get him

We’ve heard a lot about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WrestleMania 39, even though it doesn’t even seem like Johnson’s committed to working the show next April in Southern California.

That hasn’t stopped WWE from lining things up for Rock to face Roman Reigns in the main event of 2023’s WrestleMania. It certainly hasn’t stopped fans and observers from discussing the various ways Triple H & company can set-up a Hollywood showdown between the two legendary cousins.

Some of those fantasy bookings involve a Royal Rumble appearance from the most electrifying man in sports & entertainment. WWE’s alleged plans could involve Rocky showing up in the Alamodome, too — but the company apparently knows that getting The Great One to commit to two premium live events is probably a long shot.

That’s according to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where Dave Meltzer notes that his sources have only acknowledged an internal rumor about “pie-in-the-sky” plans for Rock to win Jan. 28’s men’s Royal Rumble as the match’s surprise final entrant. He’d then go on to challenge The Tribal Chief at ‘Mania.

“The idea was being talked about behind-the-scenes, but as best we can tell, while rumors certainly exist within the company, as far as those who would be in a position to know, there is no real answer. If Johnson wants to do it and can be sold on the idea, it would be the most perfect scenario for the company.”

WWE does have a deadline of sorts for a decision. Meltzer indicates they want to have close-to-finalized plans for WrestleMania 39 by mid-January, so if Johnson wants to face Roman there in what would likely be his last ever match, he’s got about six weeks to let The Game know. That won’t give them much time to plan for Royal Rumble, but the plan they’ve talked about isn’t that involved.

Thoughts?