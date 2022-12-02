Host/interviewer no longer with WWE after she went off-script at house show

At WWE’s Oct. 30 house show in Mexico City, what was later described as a “scary incident” took place.

Superluchas’ William Beltrán described the scene (translation via Wrestling Observer):

There was a scary incident that angered some fans in attendance. Quetzalli Bulnes, host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, wanted to give an unplanned spot on the show to one of her friends, a wrestling YouTuber from Spain named Falbak, who was in ringside. Falbak jumped the barricade after Quetzalli encouraged him to do so. Byron Saxton called security to catch him, but Quetzalli ordered them not to do anything to him. Byron Saxton’s face was one of fear and then of anger with Quetzalli for this situation of which he, clearly, had no knowledge. Falbak attempted to get into the ring, but Quetzalli angrily yelled at him to leave and return to ringside. It was reported that Falbak apparently asked Quetzalli for a shout-out at the show and to go for him at ringside, because if she did that, he would give her a gift. But, Falbak’s plan would have been to get into the ring, declare his love for her and steal a kiss from her, regardless of Quetzalli’s response.

A video of the incident has also circulated. Much of what Beltrán described isn’t included, both in terms of actions and “fear and anger”. But you can definitely sense some confusion before Saxton abruptly wraps the segment:

Bulnes, who in addition to hosting WWE Ahora conducted El Brunch de WWE interviews on the company’s Instagram and was generally one of the faces of their Spanish-language internet coverage, hasn’t been seen on WWE’s outlets in recent weeks. Earlier this week, a TikTok video featuring Bulnes circulated, in which she said (according to Fightful’s translation, and among other things):

“I do not work in the place I used to do hosting work for 4 years.”

There hasn’t been any reporting yet that calls out the house show incident as the reason for Bulnes’ departure from WWE, but we’ll keep you posted.