Eric Young was fired by Vince McMahon in April 2020, during the earliest months of the global pandemic. Young did quite well for himself in NXT prior to that as part of SAnitY, but McMahon buried the group and quickly killed off the gimmick once it hit the main roster. After he was released, Young did not hesitate to trash the broken system that WWE had in place.

Young returned to Impact Wrestling in summer 2020. During his last two and a half years with Impact, Eric won the Impact world title, Impact tag titles, tore his ACL, and main evented the 20-year celebration of Slammiversary.

Young was shockingly murdered on last night’s episode of Impact, leading many fans to assume that he was being written out of Impact kayfabe due to his expiring contract.

PW Insider is now reporting that Young was indeed written off Impact, because he’s heading back to WWE:

“Former Impact Wrestling Champion Eric Young, 42, is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. ...There is no word yet when Young will start with WWE. Obviously, Paul Levesque’s rise to power within WWE set the stage for Young’s return as he was the person who initially brought Young into WWE NXT.”

Where do you think Eric Young fits into Triple H’s creative vision for WWE, Cagesiders?