Bronson Reed returns to WWE

The Miz and Dexter Lumis had what was actually a pretty wild television ladder match on Monday Night Raw this week, with spots like this:

But the story of the match won’t be what the two actually involved in it did but rather the returning big man who ensured The Miz emerged victorious.

Bronson Reed.

Reed was previously a North American champion in NXT who seemed headed for bigger things but was released in Aug. 2021 in a round of cuts, something he was “shocked” and “upset” over. But he didn’t let it get him down and just a few months later showed up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also did some work in Impact Wrestling, but his main focus was Japan.

Until things changed at WWE and Triple H came calling.

We’ll see if things are different this time around. He’s certainly off to an interesting start, apparently aligning himself with The Miz opposite Lumis and Johnny Gargano.

