Raw women’s championship match announced for the first Raw of 2023

WWE held a mini tournament to determine the next top contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw women’s championship over the past couple weeks, with Alexa Bliss emerging victorious over Bayley following two triple threat matches that saw each earn their spot there. In the immediate aftermath, Bliss again teased that something is very wrong, and she is still connected to Bray Wyatt in some way, as she very nearly hit Belair with Sister Abigail.

She acted confused and backed off, however, and we got no explanation.

Until this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, where a sit down interview with Byron Saxton was conducted and Belair straight out said she didn’t trust Bliss anymore. Alexa gave us all the story updates we’ve been waiting for — she was kidnapped by Wyatt, he turned her dark, and then he left her without a trace. She now suffers from abandonment issues.

But also she’s still a former champion who has the ability to take the title apart from all this. Belair noted as much. Then, just as she was leaving, Bliss hit her over the head with a flower vase.

Hell of a setup for the title match!

Speaking of which, we now know said match will take place on the first episode of Monday Night Raw of the new year, on Jan. 2, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Belair’s hometown.