The numbers are in for the Dec. 16 edition of SmackDown.

Both the ratings and viewership were down from the previous week, which isn’t terribly surprising considering the holidays are upon us and WWE isn’t really building to anything until Royal Rumble at the end of next month. The audience of 2,191,000 was 5% less than on Dec. 9. The .52 rating among 18-49 year olds was an almost 9% week-to-week dip. It was still the highest rated show on broadcast television, and second to one of ESPN’s NBA games (Lakers/Nuggets, which got a .53) on all of TV.

One thing they are building to is John Cena’s return on the Dec. 30 edition of the blue brand, and at least based on YouTube views, that should be a big hit.

The video from Smackdown announcing John Cena's match next week has 2.5 million views, about 5x any other from Smackdown. pic.twitter.com/W3dk4VnmGh — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 19, 2022

But we’ve got a pre-taped Christmas Eve eve episode to get through before we get to Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. We’ll see how that does. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past eight months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

