Raw airs tonight (Dec. 19) with a live show from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. This is the fourth episode of Raw during the nine week build towards Royal Rumble, which takes place on Jan. 28.

It’s time to wrap up the feud between The Miz and Dexter Lumis

It’s the holiday season, and WWE is giving its fans arguably two pay-per-view level matches on tonight’s episode of Raw.

First up is Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. They have rarely fought each other in a singles match on the main roster, so the fact that they are doing so tonight stands out. Becky and Bayley each played a role in preventing the other from recently becoming number one contender for championship gold, so now they get to take their aggression out on each other.

Elsewhere on the card is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. This storyline has been one of the worst things on Raw in recent months, but a Winner Takes All ladder match at least sounds like a high stakes fight that we’d expect to see on pay-per-view in most cases.

The prize that the winner gets to take home is two bags of money. The Miz will double his recent losses if he fails to climb the ladder and grab the money bags first. Johnny Gargano could be around to give Dexter an edge, but the A-Lister usually has a trick or two up his sleeve.

No matter who wins, let’s hope WWE gives its fans the best gift of all, which is an end to this very bad feud.

The title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has a new challenger on the horizon in the form of Alexa Bliss. Bliss is once again struggling to resist the spell that Bray Wyatt has over her, and it feels like she’s fighting a losing battle on that front.

United States Champion Austin Theory will have to defend the belt against new number one contender Seth Rollins at some point in the near future, but Dolph Ziggler also wants a shot at the gold.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY defeated Candice LeRae last week. Will LeRae continue seeking revenge on Damage CTRL by herself, or is it time to find a friend?

WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have pretty much eliminated all of their competition on Raw. They will defend the belts later this week on SmackDown against Hit Row, but I don’t anticipate that Top Dolla will bring his botches to Raw to preemptively strike Jimmy and Jey.

Like usual, part-time WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn’t expected to appear on Raw. He has better things to do with his time, like preparing to wrestle against John Cena in a couple weeks.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Street Profits take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match tonight. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins just recently returned to action on Monday nights, and a win would go a long way towards establishing them as a top team on Raw.

- Bobby Lashley was fired by Adam Pearce last week after accidentally putting his hands and elbow on WWE officials. Pearce rescinded the decision less than 24 hours later. Does he have a different punishment in mind for Bob tonight?

- That alleged lying liar Elias actually had the gall to ask Kevin Owens for help last week. Owens did eventually save him from The Bloodline, but made sure to give him a stunner afterwards. With Matt Riddle out of the picture, will Owens reluctantly team with Elias to deal with The Bloodline going forward?

- Baron Corbin needs someone new to beat up on Raw now that he’s been exposed as a mediocre (or worse) poker player. The O.C. also need something to keep them busy until Royal Rumble, so maybe they can find a reason to get under Baron’s skin.

- Brock Lesnar and Edge should both be back in WWE for Royal Rumble, it’s just a matter of which week they will show up, and if WWE will announce it ahead of time or not. Edge is rumored for a Hell in a Cell match against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, while Lesnar has unfinished business with Lashley.

- Omos was active on last week’s house shows, but he hasn’t wrestled on Raw since Nov. 21.

- Asuka left for Japan to go look for something she forgot, teasing a gimmick change for whenever she returns.

What will you be looking for on Raw?