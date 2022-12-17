WWE asks, we answer

I don’t even need to go into too much detail on this one. With all due respect to the likes of Paul Heyman, and Jim Cornette, and Paul Bearer, and Sensational Sherri, and Jimmy Hart, there’s only one answer to this question.

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan was one, he was all, he was above and beyond.

He was charismatic in a way most performers wish they could be, he was one hell of a promo, and he could get anybody over. He did everything well. Hell, he could bump better than a lot of the wrestlers he managed!

Also, he hated Hulk Hogan and he never wavered in that hate. If history has taught us anything, it’s that he was absolutely justified in that hatred. He knew he was the third man in the nWo all along, because he knew how despicable Hogan could be.

Fit Finlay once told Kayfabe Commentaries “he would be number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 in my book.”

I’m not arguing with that.

But you might want to, and if you do you know where to do it.