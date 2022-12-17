 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top Dolla defends himself over SmackDown botch

By Geno Mrosko
Hit Row became the top contenders to the WWE unified tag team titles on Friday Night SmackDown this week, defeating The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma in a triple threat match. During the course of said match, Top Dolla attempted to do a dive to the outside, which would have given us a major spot and helped the match get over big.

There was just one problem.

He didn’t make it.

A reminder:

In the immediate aftermath, he quickly tweeted that his leg gave out and that was the problem. The way the rest of the match played out seemed to support that, as he was favoring one leg all the way until the end.

Today, he’s been the butt of a lot of jokes surrounding the botched move. He couldn’t help but defend himself over it in the form of posting a video showing he absolutely can do what he was going for:

That shows how hype it would have been had he successfully hit that during SmackDown this week. It would have done a whole lot more for Hit Row to heat them up heading into their title match against The Usos next week (see spoilers for how that turned out here).

It may be best to give the last word to the great Mark Henry:

Can’t argue with that.

