It’s the holiday season, and rather than run a show on Christmas Eve Eve next week, WWE taped the Dec. 23 episode of SmackDown right after the one that aired last night (Dec. 16).

Here’s what went down on the show, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer & PWInsider:

Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet match to become the #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s champion Ronday Rousey. After Xia Li defeated Emma & Tegan Nox, Rodriguez beat Li, Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville. Rousey’s pal Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant in the match, and Raquel beat her too.

Bray Wyatt demanded an apology from LA Knight, as he’s clearly not Uncle Howdy. He ended up assaulting the camera person filming him.

With Karrion Kross & Scarlett watching from the seats, Rey Mysterio beat Angel [Garza]. Mysterio dared Kross to get in the ring and fight him, but Karrion didn’t take Rey up on the offer.

Roman Reigns was in the ring with Sami Zayn. He promised they’d beat John Cena & Kevin Owens “next week”, and revealed that Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus will also happen on the Dec. 30 show in Tampa. Zayn said that KO is like a black cloud following his career, and said he’d take of his past “next week”.

The Usos def. Hit Row to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag titles.

Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight, the usual holiday gimmick match where presents, giant candy canes & the like are used as weapons. New Day (dressed as nutcrackers, natch) were in one of oversized gift boxes. Ricochet was bleeding at one point and checked on by medical officials, but was given the green light to return to the match. He won it with a move launched while standing on Strowman’s shoulders, their spin on the old Jimmy Snuka/Andre the Giant spot.

Sound like a good way to start a holiday weekend?