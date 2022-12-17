Top Dolla says one of his legs gave out on SmackDown

WWE booked a triple threat tag team match pitting Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. The Viking Raiders for Friday Night SmackDown this week, with the winners earning a tag team title shot against The Usos next week. Hit Row emerged victorious in said match.

It was really ugly on the way to that.

Michael Cole quickly responding with “I guess there’s a reason he doesn’t do that very often” was a highlight of the match.

Top Dolla also struggled to stay up on a catch later in the match, visibly grabbing at his leg near the knee. Considering the result, it was fair to wonder about his status for next week but he tweeted to reveal what happened while saying he’s already been checked out:

S/o God one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. — Top Dolla (@AJFrancis410) December 17, 2022

There’s not much reason to think Hit Row will actually have a chance to win next week. It seems more likely they won here simply to get a title match on next week’s pre-taped show without sacrificing either of the other teams in this match.

The way this match played out would seem to justify that decision.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: