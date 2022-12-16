John Cena appears on SmackDown, booked for tag match with Owens against Reigns & Zayn

WWE spent the entire week building to some big segment involving Roman Reigns’ return to Friday Night SmackDown this week at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois. Sami Zayn was told by The Usos to get a haircut and come fresh, because there was something big in store for him.

That didn’t end up being true.

Instead, Roman Reigns told Adam Pearce he wanted a tag team match, where he would team with Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing on the Dec. 30 episode of SmackDown in Tampa. Yes, that’s the same episode John Cena was already announced to be coming back for.

You see where this is going.

Sure enough, Cena appeared via video and revealed he got a text from Owens and has agreed to be his partner for that night. This way he ensures he’ll have had at least one match on a WWE show for 20 years straight.

Zayn isn’t a made man just yet, and this seemed to foreshadow that he may never be. But either way, a big tag match was booked for two weeks from now.

