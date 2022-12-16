Uncle Howdy made his SmackDown debut, I guess

Well, we knew Uncle Howdy was in the building at the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois for Friday Night SmackDown this week, considering a video was released showing he had falsely imprisoned poor LA Knight. Nothing came of that, though, because Knight showed up on FOX just fine.

I guess ol’ Howdy just let him go.

In fact, he hit the ring to call out Bray Wyatt in an attempt to put a stop to all this silliness. Instead of all the games, why not just fight?

They did not fight.

Wyatt more or less allowed Knight to put the boots to him, but he did so to set up the arrival of Uncle Howdy:

This was meant, I guess, as a big reveal to show that Howdy and Wyatt are two different people. But this also didn’t show us much at all, considering that was already widely assumed, and also it can be walked back fairly quickly. The story is still moving at a snail’s pace.

Still, they got a hell of a crowd response for this, so maybe it’s working well after all?

You know where to let me know.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.