WWE’s release of Mandy Rose brought up a lot of questions, and spurred a lot of debate.

Central to much of the discussion was whether or not Rose declined to remove the more risqué material from her FanTime pay site before she was booked to drop the NXT Women’s title and fired.

Apparently she wasn’t, at least according to Dave Meltzer’s sources. He wrote about that, and why WWE officials viewed Rose’s situation differently, in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“It is believed she was fired without being given the option to take the stuff down and tone down her site. Those in the company felt that had no other choice then to fire her because she was an active performer on the roster, and these were public photos and videos for customers, unlike several of the women stars who have had their personal private photos hacked and released without their knowledge or permission where the company saw the talent as the victims.”

The differences between Mandy’s subscription-only content and past hacks/leaks has also been an element of the discourse around her release from the jump, and I guess it is good that management recognizes those differences — especially for talent that has had their privacy violated in that way.

But should Rose have been given the option to return to the kind of swimsuit and lingerie shoots that her site started with, or was there simply no going back once she began posting more suggestive and explicit content?

It’s also not clear what Mandy would have done had WWE given her an ultimatum. Meltzer says Rose was “blindsided” by her firing Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning. But while he couldn’t confirm this, he also wrote that “there are those who believe Rose was making more money posting photos and making custom videos for subscribers that contained nudity” than she was from her WWE contract.

So even if this is the answer to the “did WWE give Mandy a chance to tone down her site” question, there’s still plenty to debate.