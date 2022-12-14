No one knew at the time how eventful the show would be, or that one of the reasons it was so eventful would become today’s biggest story. But folks did the Dec. 13 NXT would feature The New Day and all the fallout from last Saturday’s Deadline PLE, and apparently that was enough.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode had an audience of 666,000. That’s nearly 25% better than the week before. The rating among 18-49 year olds was .17, a 31% improvement over the previous Tuesday. It’s tied for NXT’s best demo number since Oct. 18.

NXT was also much higher up the charts this week, finishing in 13th. TNT’s NBA doubleheader led the way among cable originals, as usual.

Interest may be even higher next week, as fans tune in to see the start of Roxanne Perez’s Women’s title reign — and how they’ll address Mandy Rose’s absence, if at all. While you ponder that, here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of last night’s show, we’ve got you covered with our live blog, review & video highlights.