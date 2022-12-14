Saraya sends love to Mandy Rose after her WWE release

She’s not the only person supporting Mandy Rose today (Dec. 14) as the wrestling world processes the news Rose was released by WWE for the increasingly explicit content on her FanTime paysite.

But public support from the wrestler formerly known as Paige is interesting for several reasons:

While their cases aren’t the same beyond involving sexually-themed media, many people have brought up the 2017 hack/release of Saraya’s private videos & photos while discussing Rose’s situation. Saraya was a vocal opponent of WWE’s previous policy banning their independent contractors from using any third party engagement platform, which could have been a factor in the company’s decision to release Rose. At this point, however, indications are it was more what Mandy was selling than that Mandy was selling it. The two worked together (along with Sonya Deville) in WWE’s Absolution stable. Cue the “Mandy Sacs is All Elite” speculation.

Whatever, if anything, you find interesting about Saraya’s tweet, it’s nice she’s supporting Rose.