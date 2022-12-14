WWE reportedly releases Mandy Rose

The decision to have Roxanne Perez end Mandy Rose’s 400+ day run as NXT Women’s champion caught a lot of people by surprise last night (Dec. 14). It also led to some speculation that Rose’s FanTime page (an OnlyFans-like service) was part of WWE’s reason for making the change.

Seems that speculation was correct. Fightful is reporting — and Wrestling Observer confirming — that Rose has been released by WWE.

Neither confirms whether it was the risqué nature of the material Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno) was posting on the subscription site, the fact she was running a non-WWE-approved account to make money engaging with fans, or both. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted:

“WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal.”

To whatever extent it was the sexual content of Rose’s FanTime account (which is listed under “Mandy Sacs”, not her WWE trademarked character name) which led to this decision, it leaves them open to criticism given how much the company emphasized her attractiveness & sex appeal in their presentation of her. We also don’t know if they asked her to pull the material, what her response was, etc. But the impression management only gave Mandy one strike before releasing her when others have been given multiple chances after running afoul of management — and for more serious transgressions than NC-17 images — is a tough look, as well.

It’s possible Rose could be brought back once the material has been scrubbed from the internet, and she promises not to sell anything similar again. But that’s pure speculation at this point.

More to follow, certainly.