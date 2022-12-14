NOTE: This was written prior to reports of Mandy Rose’s release from WWE. You can find that story here.

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs will challenge NXT Tag Team champions The New Day next Tuesday. They earned that right on the Dec. 13 edition of NXT by (checks notes) reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne also landed a title shot on the Dec. 20 show, which works out nicely since their group is without a championship for the first time in more than a year after Roxanne Perez’s surprising win over Mandy Rose last night. The Toxic Attraction duo will have more competition that Brooks & Jensen, though, since Dolin & Jayne are in a Triple Threat set-up when they got into it with Women’s Tag champs Katana Chance & Kayden Carter during a match with Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

The line-up for next Tuesday currently looks like this:

• The New Day (c) vs. Brooks & Jensen for the NXT Tag Team championship • Carter & Chance (c) vs. Dolin & Jayne vs. Nile & Paxley for the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles • Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom • Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons • Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez • Apollo Crews returns

