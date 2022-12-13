Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance earned Briggs & Jenson an NXT tag team title shot

The New Day were having a celebration on NXT TV this week, joyful as can be over the fact that they are now NXT tag team champions and Xavier Woods finally got to win a title under the brand all these years after he first went through there.

Naturally, Pretty Deadly hit the scene to complain about it and demand a rematch from their first bout at Deadline this past weekend. Kofi Kingston seemed as though he was about to give it to them, but another team showed up and did something that ensured they jumped the line.

They recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

No, really:

Though WWE hasn’t officially announced it yet, it sure sounds as though Brooks & Jensen will be wrestling New Day for the tag team titles as soon as NXT TV next week. After all, Kingston said they would talk to the right people and see about it for then.

