Roxanne Perez wins the NXT women’s championship

When Roxanne Perez won the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline this past Saturday night in Orlando, she became the next number one contender to Mandy Rose’s NXT championship. The match was scheduled for the upcoming New Year’s Evil special on Jan. 10, 2023.

It happened early.

Indeed, Perez opened up this week’s episode of NXT TV getting interrupted by Grayson Waller before Bron Breakker showed up to put her over in a nice promo prior to running Waller off. Instead of Perez getting her chance to speak, she was blindsided by Rose. She responded to this by demanding they have their title match tonight instead of in a month.

So they did.

And wouldn’t you know it, she won.

Rose put many away with the Kiss From a Rose but Perez dug deep and kicked out. Then, she hit her own finish, Pop Rox, and scored the pinfall to become the new champion.

Rose’s reign officially ends at 413 days.

