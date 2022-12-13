The ratings report brought bad news for Raw last week, but not as bad as this week’s.

Dec. 12’s episode was watched by an average hourly audience of 1,472,000. That’s the lowest that number’s been since July 5, 2021 — which means last night’s show tied for the smallest audience in Raw’s almost 30 year history.

Ratings among 18-49 year olds also fell to an hourly average of .37, another near record low (the third ever lowest, to be exact).

We can’t really point the finger at Monday Night Football this week, either. The New England Patriots victory over the Arizona Cardinals won the night, but had one of the smallest audiences of the season (10.25 million viewers combined for both the main ESPN broadcast and ESPN2’s “Manningcast”).

Blame it on the holidays, I guess. At least when the first two hours are down, that 10pm ET drop isn’t as bad...

Hour One: 1.48 million / .38

Hour Two: 1.55 million / .38

Hour Three: 1.39 million / .35

With six weeks until Royal Rumble and Christmas & New Year’s on the way, things could get worse for Raw before they get better. At least Monday Night Football wraps its schedule after Jan. 16’s Wild Card Playoff game, clearing the way for Raw to go on a successful run to WrestleMania 39.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily