Seth Rollins is top contender to the U.S. title; Bobby Lashley fired on Raw

WWE started this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw by crowning Alexa Bliss the new number one contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw women’s championship after her win over Bayley.

The show ended with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley battling it out to become the new number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States championship.

Of course, they aren’t the only sharks circling the champ. Dolph Ziggler got his time to cut a backstage promo beforehand telling Theory to “watch your back.” He won’t be going away anytime soon.

He’ll have to wait for Rollins, however, as he defeated Lashley via pinfall in a really good back-and-forth match between two of the top guys on the red brand. They once again protected Lashley in the finish, as he hit a Spear that appeared to be enough to score the pinfall but the referee had taken a bump on the outside and couldn’t get in the ring quick enough to count it. When he went for another Spear, Rollins countered it into the Pedigree to get the three count.

After the match, Lashley, enraged at how the match played out, once again attacked a referee. Adam Pearce quickly hit the scene to say his hands were going to be tied and Lashley responded by physically pushing him away.

Pearce took none too kindly to that.

“You’re fired!”

And that’s how the show ended.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.