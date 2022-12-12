Alexa Bliss is the new top contender to the Raw women’s championship

WWE wasted no time finding the next top contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw women’s championship on Monday Night Raw this week in Milwaukee, as the show kicked off with the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss number one contender match.

Before the match could even get underway, Becky Lynch hit the scene to put the boots to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. It acted as both a measure of revenge for their attack that cost Lynch her spot in this match last week and a way to make the Bayley vs. Bliss bout a fair fight.

Well, maybe not entirely fair.

That’s because Belair herself sat ringside for the match and at one point had a bit of a confrontation with Bayley outside the ring. It didn’t go anywhere as far as an actual act of interference but it wasn’t too long after in the ring that Alexa hit Twisted Bliss and scored the pinfall to become the new top contender.

After, Belair got in the ring to congratulate Alexa, her friend, and right when they were about to hug Bray Wyatt’s logo flickered on the screen and Bliss went right into Sister Abigail. She came out of her trance before following through, though, and acted confused and apologetic before walking off.

It’s getting interesting, folks.

