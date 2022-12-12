No point in comparing SmackDown’s Dec. 9 television numbers to the previous week’s, as that episode had been bumped to cable by college football.

But back on FOX, the blue brand’s results stack up well against the show’s other recent outings on its regular broadcast television home. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, last Friday’s show was watched by 2,306,000. That’s roughly 6.5% better than the Survivor Series go home on Nov. 25, and the best viewership number since September.

Among 18-49 year olds, SmackDown earned a .57 rating. That’s about 5.5% better than two weeks ago, and the show’s best demo number in five weeks.

, here’s a rundown of the past eight months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

