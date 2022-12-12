We’ve known for a couple weeks that William Regal’s AEW run was wrapping up, and that he’d be returning to WWE less a year after being released by that company’s previous, Vince McMahon-led management team.

Last week, Tony Khan explained the how and why of AEW letting Regal out of his contract so he could go back to work with his son, and for the new head of all things wrestling at WWE, Regal’s old friend Triple H.

Now, we’re hearing that the details have all been ironed out between Regal and WWE. PWInsider is reporting Regal has come to terms on a new contract that will see him return to the company in January (which lines up with Tony Khan’s explanation). The site says he’ll be a vice president, but they don’t know his actual job title or responsibilities — if they’ve even been decided on yet.

Regal’s previous title with WWE was Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Presumably his new role will also involved developmental, as that’s where his son Bailey “Charlie Dempsey” Matthews is in the system.