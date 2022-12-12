WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 12, 2022) from the Fisev Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza scheduled for late next month in San Antonio.

Advertised for tonight: There will be two separate number one contender matches for the Raw women’s championship and the United States championship, respectively. In the former, Alexa Bliss takes on Bayley to decide Bianca Belair’s next challenger while in the latter, Seth Rollins takes on Bobby Lashley to decide Austin Theory’s next challenger. Plus, Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 12