The latest on Sasha Banks and WWE, New Japan dates

Just as soon as word came down from PW Insider that Sasha Banks would be headed to the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Kingdom 17, a million questions have been raised, from what this means for her status with WWE, to her contract status in general, to what her plan for New Japan is, to where AEW fits into all this.

Now, Dave Meltzer has reported what he knows about everything on Wrestling Observer Radio. The long and short of it seems to be:

She has agreed to multiple dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and “as far as they are concerned, they have a deal.”

It’s still possible she re-signs with WWE, which would mean the New Japan deal falls through, but the two sides were still far apart on money as of the last word on negotiations between them.

Her contract, assuming WWE doesn’t put a freeze on it like they have with others in the past, will be up by the end of the year and make her free and clear to sign anywhere else.

He said AEW could obviously afford her but it’s unclear if they have a role in any of this. When he asked about her working both New Japan and AEW, he got a “non-answer.”

What this means overall, as much as anything else, is that she is not coming back to WWE. As Meltzer put it, “as of right now, she’s done with WWE.”

It’s been some seven months since she first walked out of the company, and she’s kept herself plenty busy in the meantime with outside projects. The goal always seemed to be a return to pro wrestling, however, and fans expected that return to come in WWE, especially now that Triple H is running the show.

With each day that goes by it’s looking more and more like that won’t be the case.