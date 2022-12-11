NXT New Year’s Evil set for Jan. 10 with two big title matches

We know the next Premium Live Event NXT will hold will be back out on the road, as the developmental promotion will hit the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina for Vengeance Day on Feb. 4, 2023. But that won’t be the next special.

No, that will be the New Year’s Evil special on Tues., Jan. 10, 2023.

That was announced at the Deadline event just last night. That showed featured Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller winning Iron Survivor Challenge matches to become the new top contenders to Mandy Rose and Bron Breakker’s NXT titles, respectively.

We now know, thanks to Shawn Michaels announcing as much during the post-show media call, that Rose vs. Perez and Breakker vs. Waller will take place at New Year’s Evil.

There was also a teaser for a debut or a return, one speculation already has it could be for Tiffany Stratton. We’ll see in just one month’s time.