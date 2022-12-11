The New Day did some ASMR in first interview after winning NXT tag team titles

The New Day, one of the most prolific tag teams on the main roster in WWE over the past eight years, showed up in NXT on Tuesday and were tag team champions by Saturday. Indeed, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston challenged Pretty Deadly to a title match earlier on NXT TV and then went and beat them for the titles at the Deadline Premium Live Event last night (Dec. 10, 2022) in Orlando, making them triple crown champions.

Pretty cool!

What may have been even better was the post-match interview they did, which spans over 5-and-a-half minutes and features your boys just going on and on, talking about rewriting Woods’ history before doing some ... ASMR?

I am endlessly amused by Kingston deciding to mirror Woods and making sure to say “echo” over and over again. Then to end it with a shot at Rose for not letting Jack onto that wooden panel. These two, man.

They also promised to hold the NXT tag team titles for a very, very long time, which seems unlikely considering the stated goal of the promotion these days but you never know, right?