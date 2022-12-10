Roxanne Perez made history as the first wrestler in NXT history to win an Iron Survivor Challenge match at tonight’s (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) Deadline event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. But the men also had themselves their first ever go of it.

The order of entrants for the men’s match:

JD McDonagh Axiom Carmelo Hayes Grayson Waller Joe Gacy

The first fall of the match when to Hayes, who got his at just over seven minutes in, sending Axiom to the box.

Waller got into the match at the 10 minute mark and the first thing he did was rush the ring and take everyone out, scoring back-to-back pinfalls on Axiom and McDonagh.

Then, Axiom got a couple of his own on McDonagh and Waller in a matter of seconds to tie up the score just before Gacy made his way into the match at the 15 minute mark.

Like Indi Hartwell in the women’s match, Gacy scored a point within a minute, submitting Axiom. Not long after, he used a springboard clothesline to take down Hayes to get himself tied for first at two.

Hayes then tied the other three by submitting Waller.

Waller took the lead with roughly 30 seconds left by pinning Axiom, which put him out of contention. Waller then spent the rest of the match running away from everyone else to maintain his lead.

That was enough to do it.

Final scoreboard:

Waller - 3

Gacy - 2

Axiom - 2

Hayes - 2

McDonagh - 0

Grayson Waller is the new number one contender to the NXT championship.

