NXT Deadline results: The New Day win NXT tag team titles

In a pleasant surprise, The New Day made the trip to Florida for this past Tuesday night’s episode of NXT television to throw down a challenge for Pretty Deadly and the NXT tag team championship. Xavier Woods said they want to become triple crown tag champions, meaning they would have held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT tag team titles.

The match was made official not long after and the two squads went at it at tonight’s (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) NXT Deadline Premium Live Event at the Performance Center in Orlando.

The match was the usual fun you associate with these teams, up to and including Elton Prince and Kofi Kingston getting into a twerk off. Yes, the fans loved this and encouraged them to get into it.

Kofi dropped it the lowest, so I guess he won.

Later, they had a funny bit where Pretty Deadly got the tag team belts and tried to use them as weapons, then tried to go full Eddie Guerrero, only for New Day to do the same. It led to a hilarious scene where all four were laid out in the ring, of their own doing, with the referee looking on not knowing what the hell was happening.

The match continued and wouldn’t you know it, your boys went and did it. They pulled off the win to become your new NXT tag team champions.

And triple crown champs.

Like it?

Get complete NXT Deadline results and coverage of every match on the card right here.